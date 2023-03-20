'He was out here crying' | Grizzlies' Jackson Jr. celebrates his dad's, Jaren Jackson, time with the Spurs

Jackson helped the Spurs win their first NBA title in 1999.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are celebrating former players throughout the season and ex-player, Jaren Jackson, received his time in the spotlight during last week's game versus Memphis.

However, what made the night extra special was that Jackson's son, Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., was playing against his dad's former team at the AT&T Center, making the Memphis big man a bit nervous.

“I knew he was here, and I wanted to allow myself to play in this game and play well. I knew he was here," Jackson Jr. said.

Jackson played for the Spurs from 1997-2001.

He helped the Spurs win the 1999 NBA title versus the Knicks scoring 17 points in Game 1 of the Finals. He scored 11 points in the title-clinching game against the Knicks.

As Jackson took center court to wave to Spurs fans and soak in the appreciation from the franchise, his son met him to give him a warm embrace.

A tender moment for all to see, but it made Jackson Jr. nervous to play well in front of his father.

"I was the tiniest bit nervous if I ever was for a regular season game just because you want to remember this day as where you get acknowledged for winning a championship here," said Jackson Jr.

Following the game, Jackson Jr. continued to celebrate his dad's day in San Antonio by waving his dad's No. 2 Silver and Black jersey as he exited the court.

And seeing his dad get honored for winning an NBA title, gave Jackson Jr. that extra motivation to win one with Memphis and join his dad as an NBA champ.

"I want to win a championship with my team, so I was embracing the moment. He was out here crying. It was a huge moment for him," said Jackson Jr.