Here’s how you can meet Spurs forward and Olympic gold medalist, Keldon Johnson

Head on out to meet with Keldon!

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to meet an Olympic gold medal-winning pro-basketball player, here is your chance.

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson is having a meet-and-greet at San Antonio’s Buck & Doe’s Mercantile on Sept. 9. beginning at 5 P.M.

Not only can you meet him, you can also get a close look at his gold medal that he rarely takes off his neck!

In case you didn’t know, Johnson is the brand ambassador for the San Antonio store and is an avid outdoorsman.

If you are interested in attending the meet-up, Buck & Doe’s is located at 24250 US 281, 78258.