SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs had missed power forward LaMarcus Aldridge more than they thought.

Aldridge, who had been sidelined for straight games with a strained right shoulder, returned to the lineup Tuesday night and led an inspired Spurs team to a 119-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center.

Aldridge led the Silver and Black with 24 points, and he scored 11 of those in a fourth-quarter comeback that sent the Mavs to their second straight loss.

San Antonio (27-36) trails Memphis by 4.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Dallas (39-27) remained seventh in the West.

Aldridge, the Spurs' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, found his rhythm just in time to lead the Silver and Black's charge in the fourth quarter. Down by 13 early in the second half and by two after three quarters, the Spurs outscored the Mavs 36-24 in the final period,

"It was frustrating at first because I had a lot of good looks that I normally make, but I was just rusty," said Aldridge, who was 10 of 23 from the field. "So I was just trying to stay with it.

"My teammates just told me to keep shooting, so I was trying to do it. But I was getting frustrated for a while. Then, luckily, the worm turned and I played better down the stretch."

Aldridge scored his 11 fourth-quarter points on 5-of-7 shooting and even drained a three-pointer to give the Silver and Black their biggest lead, 115-103, with 1:27 left.

San Antonio shot 61.9 percent overall (13-21) and 57.1 percent (4-7) from three-point range in the fourth quarter.

Six other Spurs scored in double figures – Rudy Gay (17), Marco Belinelli (16), Trey Lyles (14), Derrick White (14), DeMar DeRozan (13) and Patty Mills (12). DeRozan also dished out a season-high 12 assists.

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 38 points on 13-of-26 shooting, including 6 of 13 from the three-point line. Tim Hardaway Jr., who was 4 of 9 from beyond the arc, finished with 20 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith (15) and Maxi Kleber (12) rounded out Dallas' double-figure scoring.

The Spurs outscored the Mavs 29-26 in the third quarter, cutting Dallas' lead to 85-83 heading into the final period.

Up by five at the half, Dallas started the third quarter with an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game, 67-54. But the Spurs responded with a 10-0 run, trimming the deficit to three.

Gay tied it at 85 before nailing a three-pointer from the corner to give S.A. its first lead, 88-85, with 11:07 left.

Sparked by Doncic, who scored 18 points and was 4 of 7 from three-point range, the Mavs led 59-54 at the half.

Belinelli (13) and Aldridge (10) led the Spurs' scoring in the first half.

Dallas shot 47.9 percent overall (23-48) and 47.8 percent (11-23) from the three-point line in the first half.

The Spurs were 22 of 46 (47.8 percent) from the field in the first two quarters. They were 6 of 16 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

San Antonio recorded 32 assists in the game, with Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan combining for 21.

