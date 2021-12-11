Mavericks 123, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

Spurs go 0-3 versus the Mavericks this regular season.

SAN ANTONIO — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high of 32 points, Luka Doncic had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks routed the San Antonio Spurs 123-109 on Friday night.

Dallas clinched the season series against its intrastate rival with its third consecutive win over San Antonio in the season’s first 12 games.

Devin Vassell had 20 points, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 15 points each and Doug McDermott added 14 for the Spurs. San Antonio has failed to win consecutive games this season.

The Spurs will next play the Lakers on Nov. 14.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Mavericks.

SPURS

"I think we came out flat. I think that we get complacent over a win. Every game we got to come out and compete," Devin Vassell said.

"You have to bring it. I think that our physicality was lacking tonight. I thought Dallas was much more physical. They didn’t feel us at all, but we felt them the whole game. They had a good night," Gregg Popovich said.

"We just didn't have it right off the bat. It's something we got to fix. We can't get too complacent after one win," Doug McDermott said.

MAVERICKS

"We shared the ball. I think we had a lot of assists. We took care of the ball. We didn't turn it over and that was great," Luka Doncic said.