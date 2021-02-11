Mavericks 103, Spurs 102: What they said after the game

Spurs lost a close one to the Mavericks.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 109-108. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points for Dallas.

Dejounte Murray scored 23 points and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.

After the Spurs closed to 103-102, Brunson hit a step-back, 13-foot jumper, and two free throws in the final 30 seconds.

The Spurs will next play the Magic on Nov. 5.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs:

SPURS

Gregg Popovich:

"We’re not ready to be a team that’s just flowing in the fourth quarter, that’s going to take some time, but it’s hard in the meantime because no one likes losing. We just have to stick with it, understand what the mistakes are and hope that they reduce as the year goes along so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Dejounte Murray:

"We gotta limit the mistakes starting with myself. Whether I did good or did bad, I always want to be that guy to take the fault for everything. I can be better, we can be better. I think we will get over that hump."

Drew Eubanks:

“Just gotta move on after each game. Tonight’s gonna hurt on the drive home and when you get back home."

MAVERICKS:

Coach Jason Kidd:

“I thought Brunson was great from start to finish. He was great last night. Great carryover. Again, we talked about it earlier. He gives us a second ball-handler, also a guy who can put the ball in the basket and is comfortable playing alongside Luka [Doncic]."

Jalen Brunson: