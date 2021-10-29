Mavericks 104, Spurs 99: What they said after the game

Another game, another loss.

SAN ANTONIO — Inexperience, youth and poor execution doomed the Spurs down the stretch as the team squandered a 20-point lead to the Mavericks losing, 104-99.

It marked the fourth loss in a row for the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Spurs will next play the Bucks on Oct. 30.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game:

SPURS

Gregg Popovich:

"The competitiveness is there. That's a huge part because you can't make non-competitive people competitive."

"We're not that potent of an offensive team where we can just score at will."

Bryn Forbes:

"There's a lot of learning experiences in the last three games. Played some tough teams. We've been in every game. It's good to get those out of the way right now. Making mistakes and hopefully we learn from them."

Jakob Poeltl:

"We just have to be aware of the fact that if we let up for a second, we let them get going, we made some shifts. It’s tough to stop a run once it gets started.”

MAVERICKS:

Head coach Jason Kidd:

"We got off to a slow start. I didn’t think we would get off to that slow of a start, but it happens in this league. The character of that bench, the team playing… they just came in and gave us an energy that was much needed. From that point on, we started to get into the game."

Luka Doncic:

"Just a bad start. A really bad one. There was no energy. Everyone was sloppy, starting with me. We shouldn’t let this happen again. It was a terrible sight."

Jalen Brunson: