Masks will be required at Spurs games despite Abbott lifting statewide mandate

The San Antonio Spurs said they are continuing with their plans to restrict capacity to 3,200 fans and require masks at Spurs games this season.

SAN ANTONIO — When fans return to the AT&T Center for the San Antonio Spurs' first home game with spectators in attendance this year, they will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing even as the state rolls back COVID-19 restrictions.

The organization issued a statement Tuesday evening, hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his intentions to reopen Texas "100%," repealing statewide restrictions that capped capacity at business and mandated mask wearing.

"We have worked with local, regional and national COVID experts to determine the best way to safely welcome fans back to the AT&T Center," Tom James, VP of communications with Spurs Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement. "Based on the recommendations from these experts and NBA guidelines, we will continue with our announced plans to limit capacity at Spurs games to 3,200 fans and require masks for all guests attending events at the AT&T Center."

The Spurs initially announced last week that fans would return to home games starting March 12 against the Orlando Magic. That game will be the first of 17 home games for the Spurs in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Here are some of the following safety protocols the Spurs will implement at home games: