SAN ANTONIO — he San Antonio Spurs have announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili's jersey in a ceremony on Thursday, March 28.

Ginobili will be the ninth Spurs player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired by the team. Other players with retired jerseys are Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin, Avery Johnson, Johnny Moore, David Robinson, and James Silas.

A special postgame ceremony will take place following the Spurs' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs say that a limited number of multi-game ticket plans featuring the March 28 game are available by calling (210) 444-5050. Additionally, single-game tickets can be purchased through Spurs.com or Ticketmaster.com.

More information on Ginobili’s jersey retirement will be announced at a later date.

