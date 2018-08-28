Manu Ginobili wanted Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich to be the first person he told about his decision to retire, he wrote in a column published in Spanish-language Argentine newspaper La Nación Tuesday.

He said that after last season ended, he didn't make the decision to retire right away. However, while he didn't express it to others, Ginobili said he did have the feeling the season could be his last.

Ginobili writes that he wanted to leave the door open for any doubts, but ultimately after taking vacation time and attempting to return to training over the summer, he was convinced of the decision to retire "little by little."

"You can not imagine the tension I had in front of the computer before pressing 'Enter,'" Ginobili said of the tweet he posted announcing his retirement.

He also said that he wanted to make it clear to Pop that his attitude toward the Spurs is not "chau, I'm leaving." He said his children have already started classes for the school year, and he would like to be close to the team while he is in town.

"I have a great appreciation for my teammates, for the staff... and I want it to go as well as possible. If I can help from the outside, I will do it with pleasure," he wrote.

Ginobili also wanted to thank Spurs fans for being loyal since day one. He is looking forward to enjoying more quality time with family and friends in Argentina in the future.

