SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili has retired from basketball, but a second career could be in his future.

Terminix has offered the now-former Spur a position with a letter posted to LinkedIn Tuesday.

The San Antonio branch of the pest control company has a specific role in mind for the Alamo City legend: a part-time field technician specializing in bat removal.

Russ Garceau, San Antonio Branch Manager for Terminix, writes to Manu in their offer that they "think you'd excel...given your prior experience with flying pests like bats as demonstrated during your game against Sacremento in 2009."

The tongue-in-cheek letter extends congratulations to Ginobili, who announced his retirement Monday.

Manu played for the Spurs for 16 seasons, thriving in a sixth-man role and winning four championships as part of the "Big Three" for the Silver and Black.

Read the full offer letter below:

Terminix Offer Letter for Manu Ginobili by KENS 5 on Scribd

