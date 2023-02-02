Ginobili bobblehead figures are re-selling for sky-high prices on eBay

Sellers on eBay are asking for a high price for Manu figures and Spurs fans who missed out are not happy.

SAN ANTONIO — Thursday night was Manu Ginobili bobblehead night at the AT&T Center as the Spurs hosted the Sacramento Kings.

The first 10,000 San Antonio Spurs fans in attendance were able to secure a free figure but were limited to just one for their collection.

However, it seems some fans got their hands on more than one figure and are re-selling them on eBay for ridiculously high prices.

A Spurs fan shared a screengrab from one seller on eBay showing a $100 asking price for a Ginobili bobblehead.

He even shared a photo of one seller asking for $95 for a figure.

Needless to say, Silver and Black fans are not happy about this and are voicing their thoughts on Twitter including one fan who says he saw some with bags of bobbleheads.

This is why we can’t have nice things pic.twitter.com/pHTYApWxzu — Castro & Suns Solar (@CastroSunsSolar) February 2, 2023

got there 20 minutes after doors, they were all gone and i saw too many mfs walking around with bags of 4 or 5 manu's at a time — ᴊᴀᴠɪ🦅 (@jdot_tde) February 2, 2023

One seller on eBay has 8 of them up for sale (7 left). The picture on the auction shows a pyramid of 13 of them. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) February 2, 2023

The bobblehead is part of the team's 50th Anniversary celebration. Fans who did get one (and are not re-selling it) can fill out the Spurs figure collection to recreate the championship river barge along with other team legends.

Our #Spurs50 celebration continues TONIGHT featuring a Manu Ginobili bobblehead giveaway 🎉🤩



First 10K fans in the arena will receive the fourth of five bobbleheads to continue to form their Spurs limited edition river barge!

🎟: https://t.co/K4EG06AYkn@SelfCreditApp | #ad pic.twitter.com/paqGN9Okh0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 1, 2023

It's understandable why some fans are not too thrilled by this as some want to own a piece of Spurs' history for their personal collection.

But due to some hoarding more than one Ginobili figure, fans who missed out may pay these high prices to get a bobblehead.