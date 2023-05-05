Spurs' Manu Ginobili announces his father passes away

"How lucky I was to have him," Ginobili tweeted following the passing of his father, Jorge.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili announced on Twitter that his father, Jorge Ginobili, has passed away.

"How I am going to miss this old man," he tweeted. "How lucky I was to have him for so long."

🇦🇷 Cómo lo voy a extrañar a este viejito! Qué suerte tuve en tenerlo! ❤️❤️

🇺🇲I'm gonna miss this guy big time. So lucky to have had him for so long! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5YBi9IXs5P — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) May 5, 2023

Ginobili honored his father during his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech just eight months ago. Holding back tears that night, he said he wished his father was in attendance to watch his big moment, adding he missed him a lot.

Our thoughts are with Ginobili and his family during this difficult time.

