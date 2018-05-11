SAN ANTONIO — Two early-season streaks ended Sunday night at the AT&T Center.

The Orlando Magic had lost four in a row before getting a 117-110 win over the Spurs, who had won four straight.

Orlando led 36-26 after one quarter and 63-54 at the half. The Magic outscored the Spurs 28-20 in the third period to take a 91-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

Orlando's lead ballooned to 26 points in the final period, but the Spurs made a run that closed the gap to 113-108 on a three-pointer by Pau Gasol with 1:41 remaining. But the Magic refused to fold and hung on for the victory.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 25 points. Patty Mills (16), Marco Belinelli (15), LaMarcus Aldridge (14) Bryn Forbes (13) and Gasol (12) also scored in double figures.

The Magic were led by Aaron Gordon, who finished with 26 points.

DeRozan scored 19 points and Aldridge 10 to lead the Silver and Black's scoring in the first half.

The Spurs (5-3) play at Miami on Wednesday night and host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

