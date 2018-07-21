With a sweet photo celebrating and hugging Coach Pop, Danny Green thanked San Antonio and the Spurs in an Instagram post.

As KENS 5 reported, Green and Kawhi Leonard will now play for the Toronto Raptors after the team struck a trade deal with the Spurs Wednesday.

A post shared by Danny Green (@greenranger14) on Jul 18, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

"I have many great memories that I will take with me. Through the ups and downs you’ve always made me feel special," the post reads.

He also especially thanked the community for always accepting him and making him feel "at home" during his time with the Silver and Black.

Green closed out the post by saying he is looking forward to his next chapter.

*We're not crying, you are!*

