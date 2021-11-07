x
Go Spurs Go!

Los Raros: Austin Spurs announce new alternate name

The team announced its new alternate name, colors, and logo: Los Raros de Austin, which translates to “the Austin weirdos.”
Credit: Austin Spurs

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, Austin Spurs, is getting weird in a good way.

Today, the team announced its new alternate name, colors, and logo: Los Raros de Austin, which translates to “the Austin weirdos.”

Credit: Austin Spurs

This marks the first time in team history there will be an alternate identity. It takes cues from brightly-colored Mexican folk art, the eclectic personality of Austin, and elements of basketball. 

The name aligns with the city’s “Keep Austin Weird” slogan, while the “o” in Raros depicts a basketball.

This culturally-inspired alternate identity uniquely represents Austin including the new alternative logo.

The Los Raros mascot logo is inspired by Mexico’s mythical alebrije creatures. The bat-winged ears pay homage to the Mexican free-tailed bats beneath the Congress Avenue Bridge, and the vibrant colors of Barton Creek Blue, Dark Sky Indigo, Marquee Magenta, and Texas Sun Yellow tie into the city’s landscape.

Credit: Austin Spurs


Austin will wear these alternate jerseys three times this season and here is how you can see the players in the uniforms as well as a chance to own one.
Fans will have the opportunity to see Los Raros de Austin on Nov. 27, Jan. 9, and March 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 

The campaign will include custom uniforms, in-arena execution, and digital activations. 

Following the game on March 5, the jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Mexic-Arte Museum, which helped ensure the authenticity of the logos.

To catch a Raros game soon, visit the Austin Spurs website for tickets and information.

