Los Raros: Austin Spurs announce new alternate name

AUSTIN, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, Austin Spurs, is getting weird in a good way.

Today, the team announced its new alternate name, colors, and logo: Los Raros de Austin, which translates to “the Austin weirdos.”

This marks the first time in team history there will be an alternate identity. It takes cues from brightly-colored Mexican folk art, the eclectic personality of Austin, and elements of basketball.

The name aligns with the city’s “Keep Austin Weird” slogan, while the “o” in Raros depicts a basketball.

This culturally-inspired alternate identity uniquely represents Austin including the new alternative logo.

The Los Raros mascot logo is inspired by Mexico’s mythical alebrije creatures. The bat-winged ears pay homage to the Mexican free-tailed bats beneath the Congress Avenue Bridge, and the vibrant colors of Barton Creek Blue, Dark Sky Indigo, Marquee Magenta, and Texas Sun Yellow tie into the city’s landscape.



Austin will wear these alternate jerseys three times this season and here is how you can see the players in the uniforms as well as a chance to own one.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Los Raros de Austin on Nov. 27, Jan. 9, and March 5 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The campaign will include custom uniforms, in-arena execution, and digital activations.

Following the game on March 5, the jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Mexic-Arte Museum, which helped ensure the authenticity of the logos.