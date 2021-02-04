Calling all Spurs fans: 'Exclusive giveaways' will be happening at home games

"San Antonio Spurs fans can take home bobbleheads and Fiesta themed sunglasses, socks and beach towels..."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a San Antonio Spurs fan looking for some fun giveaways, then you might want to mark a few days on your calendar.

The organization sent a press release saying the remainder of the 2020-21 Spurs season will feature promotional giveaways and theme nights, including a special celebration honoring Tim Duncan’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15

"San Antonio Spurs fans can take home bobbleheads and Fiesta themed sunglasses, socks and beach towels through a series of exclusive giveaways at select home games," the release says.

Giveaways include:

Rudy Gay bobbleheads courtesy of H-E-B on Friday, April 16

Fiesta sunglasses on Wednesday, April 21

Fiesta socks on Sunday, May 2

Fiesta court beach towels on Sunday, May 16

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App.