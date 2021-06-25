Looking for a basketball camp? This one is hosted by the San Antonio Spurs organization

They try to do things the "Spurs way" by working on character building.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are already training the next generation of basketball superstars.

The organization is hitting the court with camps for young players, and they might even get to meet a superstar during this, too. Austin Peebles, the Spurs youth sports camp manager, joined KENS 5 Eyewitness News This Moring to talk about the camp.

"Ages six to 12 for this first camp. We do have other camps that go up all the way to age 18, boys and girls," said Peebles.

When asked if you need previous basketball experience to attend the camp, he said, "Absolutely not. We welcome all skill levels at camp. We will break them up based off their ages and their skill levels."

As to what makes this first camp different than other basketball camps, Peebles said they really try to do things the "Spurs way" by working on character building.

"We try to teach them how to be a good teammate on and off the court. There's a lot of skill development, some five on five in play. But of course, our special guest appearances from, as you guys mentioned, some Spurs players, but can't forget about our friend, the Coyote as well," said Peebles.

This will be the camp's 35th year. "Nevil Shed is still our camp director. He still comes out to camp and talks with all the kids, and he is there from the very beginning. So we've been around for a long time. We've tried to freshen it up and get some new things in there where the kiddos are still trying to come out and play," said Peebles.

As for who you can expect to meet at the camp, Peebles let us in on who will be in attendance next week -- Derrick White!

As for camp dates, you can sign up for the next one that runs between June 28 and July 2 at Mission Concepcion.