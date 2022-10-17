LOOK: Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is getting a mural in San Antonio

Sochan is now a part of a San Antonio mural tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for one of the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs to get his own mural in San Antonio.

Rookie Jeremy Sochan is joining the popular Spurs mural at San Antonio's Rudy's Seafood located on the city's Southside.

The mural is made by San Antonio's own artist Nik Soupè who has been painting the murals for the restaurant for years.

He's painted murals of Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, George Gervin, and other team legends and players such as Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo.

Check out Sochan's mural captured by Moosey Matt on Instagram that will surely draw fans in to snap a photo with it.

Sochan isn't the only team rookie to get a mural.

Recently, a new Blake Wesley mural popped up at Rudy's Seafood.

The city is dotted with Silver and Black murals and you can even find one in Italy dedicated to Ginobili and former Spur Marco Belinelli.

We cannot wait to see who'll be next player to get the mural treatment in San Antonio.

You can visit the new mural at Rudy's Seafood located at 4122 S. Flores St., 78214.