LOOK: Spurs' Blake Wesley enjoys his first fan-event and his new car

The rookie made his way to Del Rio, Texas to meet a few of his fans.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley is making sure he gets to know all his new Spurs fans and got in his first meet-and-greet autograph session.

Wesley made a pitstop in Del Rio, Texas at Toyota De Rio car dealership for a meet-and-greet with fans.

He signed autographs on t-shirts, sneakers, and basketballs. He even took time to snap photos with fans, and even his parents got some attention from the fans.

Check out all the fun he had with fans:

Even his parent were in attendance at the event.

And while he was there, he picked himself up a new Highlander SUV as well!

The Spurs are aiming to expand their fan base across South Texas and there are plenty of Silver and Black fans in Del Rio.

The team will play two "home" games in Austin this season as well as a "home" game in Mexico City versus the Heat.

“From day one, we’ve received amazing support from Spurs fans in San Antonio and across South and Central Texas,” team CEO RC Buford said in a statement back in May 2022. “We are committed to finding new, creative ways to purposefully engage and celebrate our fans from Mexico to Austin, continuing to expand our regional fanbase. We believe San Antonio is uniquely positioned from a cultural, geographic and economic standpoint to serve as the anchor for this region. San Antonio has been home for five decades and the organization will continue to innovate, positioning the Spurs to thrive in San Antonio for the next 50 years.”

Wesley won't be the only Spur also looking to connect with the fanbase.

Forward Keldon Johnson is partnering with Lone Star Dodge to present the "Spurs Kickoff 2022" on Sunday, October 16 from 6-9 p.m. It will be at Top Golf at 5539 N. Loop 1604 W. Acc Rd. 78249.