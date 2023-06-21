Here's a look at the official merch available at the Spurs Draft watch party

Thursday night's NBA Draft will mark a huge moment in Spurs history and here's the gear you can get.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are inviting all fans to the AT&T Center Thursday night to celebrate the team at the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Spurs own the top pick in the draft with Victor Wembanyama's likely to be called first when the team is on the clock.

And to help fans show their support, the Spurs will be offering new merchandise on draft night at the official NBA Draft watch party.

The fan shop will have the official Spurs Draft cap (the same one Wembanyama will wear), a No. 1 pick tee shirt, beanies, No. 1 draft pick banner, and a foam finger.

The fan shop will be open on Thursday for their regular hours from 10:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. During these hours official draft collection merchandise will be available but no draft pick-specific merchandise will be available.

The fan shop doors will reopen at 5:30 P.M for the watch party but a draft watch party ticket is needed to enter the AT&T Center and access the Fan Shop on draft night.

There will not be a separate entrance line for the Spurs Fan Shop.

Draft pick-specific jerseys will become available in-store and online once the picks are officially made.

Regular fan shop hours resume on Friday at 10:00 A.M. with all new draft merchandise available, including player-specific merchandise.

If you cannot make it, you can order online on Thursday, June 22. You can preorder jerseys for the No. 1 Pick as well. The pick’s name/number will be applied after the selection has been made.

The jerseys will be in the Icon, Association, and 2022-23 City Edition "Fiesta" style.