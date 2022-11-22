LOOK: New Spurs mural pops up in San Antonio

There's a new addition to Spurs murals dotting San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio just got another addition to its multitude of murals dedicated to the Silver and Black.

The latest mural is from San Antonio artist "Mike Comp" as he is known on his Instagram page.

And let's just say it is sure to be a slam dunk with fans.

The mural is decked out with the franchise's fiesta colors and features some of the best players to ever wear the San Antonio Spurs uniform

In a "Last Supper" motif, the mural features head coach Gregg Popovich at the center of a table flanked by team greats David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Bruce Bowen, Tony Parker, Sean Elliott, and Patty Mills.

Also added is the Coyote and the mural depicts all five of the Spurs; title banners with the Alamo and Tower of the Americas in the background.

According to the artist, it took him 15 hours to complete the Spurs tribute.

This new Spurs mural shows how much the team is embedded into the fiber of the city.

There are murals of Parker, Ginobili, George Gervin, Keldon Johnson, and other team legends and players throughout San Antonio.

Even rookies Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley already have murals and there is even one in Italy with Ginobili and ex-Spur Marco Belinelli.

You can visit the new Spurs mural at Boxcar Sports Bar at 125 Lamar St., Ste. 103, 78202.