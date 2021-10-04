'We all love each other' | Lonnie Walker IV talks team chemistry and Keldon Johnson performs the YMCA dance

Keldon hilariously video-bomb Lonnie's media session.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs will begin their 2021 preseason slate of games tonight as they will host the Utah Jazz at the AT&T Center.

This will be the first step in this new era of Spurs basketball as the young members will take the reins and look to make their mark on the franchise.

And team chemistry will be a huge part in their success.

"We're more than excited," said Lonnie Walker IV during the team's media session. "This being a new era."

Said Walker: "We all love each other. We have a very high chemistry on and off the court."

Having chemistry is just one part of a rebuilding formula that'll have to blend together throughout the season.

Which Spur will emerge as the new team leader? For a team devoid of megastars, will one or more emerge and become an All-Star?

There are so many open questions right now about this team but their bond is strong.

"We all kind of have the same eye-level as far as winning and playing team, Spurs ball," said Walker.

The team bond took root over the offseason.

Many stayed in San Antonio during the offseason and took in Fiesta 2021, explored the city's landmarks, and worked out together in open gym.

It also helps they are all relatively the same age which allows them to forge their strong bond.

"We all hang out every other day going out to eat, going to do something as a team," Walker said. "As we continue to build that trust it starts to lead on the court."

"Even when we're not playing so well, we've gotten to that point where we all can talk to each other and better each other," Walker said.

Walker says they are still learning about one another each day. They are enjoying training camp but understand they have a job to do and that is rack up wins and shut up naysayers.

"We know what is at stake coming into the season," said Walker. "We feel the disrespect. We know what's going on. We're just trying to play our best."

One thing is certain, Keldon Johnson is having a great time ahead of the regular season enough to perform the classic "The Village People" YMCA dance during Walker's session.

It's fun to do the YYYYY M CA!



Lonnie Walker says the players have a strong bond.... and Keldon Johnson demonstrates how to properly do the "YMCA" dance! 😅😅 #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/rDP7rQJ0dp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 4, 2021

The Spurs and Jazz are set to tip off at 7:30 P.M. CDT.