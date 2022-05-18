Lonnie Walker IV Foundation, Fantastic Sams raise over $1300 of supplies for Bluebonnet Children's Advocacy

This is not the first time Walker and Fantastic Sams team up to help San Antonio and the surrounding community.



They recently put on a "Hair-A-Thon" providing free haircuts to everyone in San Antonio and other places near Bexar County. They also teamed up to encourage students at La Vernia High School to stay in school and not give up on their dreams and ambitions.



"Growing up as a kid, I was always a bigger picture kid, helping out others, doing the best I can," Walker said. "When my dreams finally became reality and I got drafted by the Spurs organization, that's when I got the opportunity to take that next step into taking that role and helping out as many kids as I can the next generation."