Lonnie Walker IV Foundation, Fantastic Sams raise over $1300 of supplies for Bluebonnet Children's Advocacy

SAN ANTONIO — April 2022 was Child Abuse Prevention Month, and San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV's foundation did its part to help out and more.
And the final result was amazing!
Walker's foundation, along with Fantastic Sams, collected over $1,300 of supplies generously donated to support the Bluebonnet Children's Advocacy Center in Hondo, Texas.
On hand to show the needed supplies was Walker's father, Lonnie, and former Philadelphia politician, Corey Kemp.
Supporting Child Abuse Prevention month is something likely near to Walker.
In 2020, the Spurs guard opened up on social media about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child and how his hair served as his "cloaking device."
This is not the first time Walker and Fantastic Sams team up to help San Antonio and the surrounding community.
They recently put on a "Hair-A-Thon" providing free haircuts to everyone in San Antonio and other places near Bexar County. They also teamed up to encourage students at La Vernia High School to stay in school and not give up on their dreams and ambitions.
"Growing up as a kid, I was always a bigger picture kid, helping out others, doing the best I can," Walker said. "When my dreams finally became reality and I got drafted by the Spurs organization, that's when I got the opportunity to take that next step into taking that role and helping out as many kids as I can the next generation."
Up next for Walker and his foundation is a golf tournament where the goal is to raise funds to keep the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation thriving and helping the San Antonio and surrounding communities.
Special guests include Spurs' Keldon Johnson and another surprise player.
