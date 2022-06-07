Lonnie Walker IV discusses joining Lakers, didn't feel included in Spurs' rebuild

"It kind of seemed that I wasn't a part of that restart," Walker said about leaving San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs swingman, Lonnie Walker IV, was introduced to Lakers media today after signing a one-year deal in free agency.

Wearing a Lakers cap and admitting he was "sweating" after seeing the Los Angeles titles in person, Walker discussed his move from the San Antonio Spurs citing the changes going on with the Spurs including the departure of Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

"I kind of first started out when I was out here working out just trying to figure out what's next and what to do," Walker said in a Lakers' Zoom conference call. "I have seen that Dejounte [Murray] was about to leave to the Hawks. I know that they [Spurs] are in the process of rebuilding and doing things of that nature."

After a chat with his camp about his playing future, Walker says the Lakers reached out and he jumped on the opportunity to join.

"The Lakers gave us a call, and I am just here ready for the opportunity," he said.

The Spurs reportedly made Walker a qualifying offer but it was pulled, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Now with the Lakers, Walker says he is ready to play defense, help add another title to the Lakers' trophy case, and is fine starting or coming off the bench.

"I'm coming here to play defense," Walker said. "Offensively, I know I can provide a lot."

Said Walker: "I'm just here to be a sponge and whatever they need me to do, I'll do it. I'm here to win. Just seeing the trophies upstairs, I kid you not, I was sweating for the first 10 minutes of just looking at it. I'm ready to win a championship."

Furthering Walker's decision to leave the Spurs is the franchise's rebuild.

San Antonio is currently in a deep rebuild acquiring draft capital, trading Murray, and having a younger team ahead of next season.

When asked if he thought he was included in the San Antonio rebuild plans, he admits he did not feel that he was going to be a part of it.

"All I know is the Spurs organization. Obviously, in the offseason, you probably want to go back with what you are comfortable with as far as going back with the Spurs," said Walker. "That was something I had my eye on first."

"But seeing the whole thing with Dejounte moving and them trying to restart, and start fresh, it kind of seemed that I wasn't a part of that restart, refresh movement which is perfectly fine."

Walker was drafted by the Spurs in 2018 and started to show signs of improvement in the second half of last season.

He averaged a career-high 12.1 points per game and 2.2 assists in 70 games played for the Spurs last season.

He's also made a significant impact in the San Antonio community with charitable events, and was very accessible to fans off the court.

And there are no hard feelings with Walker.

He appreciated his time with the Spurs which allowed him to play with DeMar DeRozan to help his basketball development and credits coach Gregg Popovich for lessons he is taking to Los Angeles.

"With coach Pop it's always about professionalism and staying in the gym," he said. "Not making the game too complex. Not making it complicated."

Walker is excited to join the Lakers and calls himself a "chameleon" player, ready to help in any way.

"I'm just ready. I'm excited. I still got a million things going into my head right now. A million emotions. I'm truly blessed, hungry, and humbled to start a new time with the Lakers," he said.