SAN ANTONIO — A longtime cog in the Spurs organization is climbing up the coaching hierarchy, but he’ll be leaving San Antonio to do it.

According to multiple NBA insiders, Ime Udoka – who has been an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich for several years – is headed to the City of Brotherly Love to take over the role of lead assistant coach with the 76ers.

In addition to helping coach the Spurs, Udoka suited up to play for the Silver and Black in the late 2000s. He reportedly was interviewing for other jobs as recently as early May, including that of head coach in Cleveland.

Adrian Wojnarowski expanded on how the impending departure may impact Popovich's staff.

Udoka heads to a team on the upswing with his new gig; Philadelphia has reached the 50-win plateau in consecutive regular seasons after finishing under .500 for five straight years.

The 76ers were bumped this year from the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Toronto Raptors, in a series that went the distance.

RELATED: Reports: Aldridge to compete for spot on Popovich-coached Team USA

RELATED: Commentary: DeRozan can take solace in knowing he helped build foundation for Raptors' title run

RELATED: What should the Spurs do this summer? - Introducing ‘The Big Fundamental Podcast’