LOOK: Manu Ginobili, Spurs tour the San Antonio's west side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's west side recently had some special guests stop by and learn more about what makes the community special.

Manu Ginobili and a few members of the San Antonio Spurs (Derrick White, Joe Weiskamp and Zach Collins) recently toured the west side and continued their off-the-court education of what makes the city special.

Joining the Spurs was David Robinson Jr., Spurs Give, former city Mayor Henry Cisneros, members of the team staff and others to see a very unique side of the Alamo City.

#OCIGroup had the pleasure of coordinating a tour of the historic Westside for some of our beloved #SanAntonio @spurs, including the #legend @manuginobili!!

Thank you David Robinson, Jr. & the #Spurs organization for reaching out and joining us today! #GoSpursGo #PuroSanAnto pic.twitter.com/Z0liEZ99ja — OCI Group (@OCIGroup) October 19, 2021

During the offseason, the Spurs also toured San Antonio's south side and its historic missions and the Indigenous history led by new team player development coach, Ginobili.

Overall, it is clear the team is looking to embed themselves into the fiber of the community.