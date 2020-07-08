LIVE: San Antonio Spurs take on Utah Jazz

This story will be updated with live highlights, play-by-play and analysis. Follow along on Twitter @bigfunpod for up to the minute coverage.

SAN ANTONIO — If the Spurs want to keep pace in a tight playoff race, they'll need to take care of business against a shorthanded Jazz team on Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated with live highlights, play-by-play and analysis. Follow along on Twitter @bigfunpod for up to the minute coverage.

Pregame

Utah is playing without Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic, who are five of their top players.

San Antonio's young core has shown promising development and some growing pains in the bubble so far, and they'll need a solid performance. A win today would put San Antonio within striking distance of the eighth and ninth seeds, while a loss could basically drop them out of contention.

First Quarter:

On the first play of the game, Derrick white had an opportunity to shoot an open catch-and-shoot three. He passed it up, drove, tried to tiptoe the baseline, and turned it over. It was not a mistake he made again. White scored eight of the first 15 for the Spurs as they jumped out to a 15-6 lead.

8 points for Derrick already, his jumper is 💦pic.twitter.com/EYmbYOlWA3 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) August 7, 2020