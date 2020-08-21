San Antonio Spurs land no. 11 pick in NBA Draft

The Spurs had about a 10% chance at a top-four pick, but this will still be their highest pick since 1997.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time this millennium, the San Antonio Spurs are in the NBA Draft Lottery. The Spurs will pick in the 11 spot in this year's draft.

There was only about a 10% chance of San Antonio landing in the top four, and the most likely outcome played out. Even though it wasn't as high as it could have been, it will be their highest pick since 1997.

Prior to 1997, the general manager fired the head coach after a rough start to the year and coached an injury-laden roster to a 20-62 overall record and the number one pick, which they then used on a senior out of Wake Forest. Things worked out pretty well for Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan.