LIVE: San Antonio Spurs face Rockets in Houston for preseason action

How much will LaMarcus Aldridge shoot, and how small will Pop play? Plus, James Harden plays with new teammates in his first game since a tumultuous offseason.

HOUSTON — The San Antonio Spurs are heading to Houston for a pair of preseason tune-up games against the Rockets after opening action at home with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This story will be updated with pre-game comments, plus highlights, notes and updates throughout the game.

What's happening?

San Antonio opened the game with Lonnie Walker IV as the starting shooting guard. DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, and LaMarcus Aldridge each slid up a spot, with Jakob Poeltl coming off the bench.

Walker seemed to like the starting role, opening the game with a three, and then another three, and then a third three.

How many threes will LaMarcus Aldridge take and make?

This is an important question not just for this game, but for the whole season. Aldridge focused on shooting more from beyond the arc as a trailer and in pick and pop situations starting about a year ago in December. He missed the bubble and has spent the last year focusing on developing this part of his game.

The veteran big man shot 3-10 from deep in the preseason opener, sparking cries that he was shooting too much from those who just want to see the darn rebuild happen, already.

Aldridge didn't really force any of these shots, and he finished last season hitting 39% on about 3 attempts per game. From December through the end of his season, he shot 40% on nearly 4 attempts per game. That's good by any definition for a 6'11" player.

He probably won't shoot 10 per game, but he'll almost certainly try more than four. His efficiency may dip as he shoots a higher volume but by how much? My guess is he wouldn't drop below 35% -- and could even stay closer to 40%.

LaMarcus Aldridge only really started shooting more threes around Christmas last year, and missed the bubble.



Where do you predict he’ll land this year in terms of 3-point volume and percentage? pic.twitter.com/tjHIqWykWN — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 15, 2020

If you do the math, you'll find that if he shot the same percentages, Aldridge could have added at least a point per game to his scoring average had he shot more threes than mid-range attempts.

At about 45% from mid-range, the math works out to .9 points per shot (2*0.45=0.9). At 39% from 3, it's 1.17 points per shot (3*0.39=1.17). Aldridge shot 352 mid-range attempts (almost 7 per game) and 156 from three, but those numbers may very well switch this year.

To put it another way, his off shooting night at 3-10 from three was exactly as efficient as the 45% he shot from mid-range last season, and he'd need to shoot 59% from mid-range to match his efficiency from deep at 39%.

Ugh, sorry, math, yuck, I don't like it either. The thing about math, boring as it may be, is that you can't really argue with it. That's just what the numbers say.

It will take time to get a large enough sample size to properly see how far Aldridge takes his role as a floor spacer, and how effective he can be. Until then, we can only watch and track the progress. It can't hurt for him to let them fly, especially in the preseason.

Basketball is a game of matchups, however, and Aldridge still possesses a decent post game against the right guys. Houston doesn't have anybody on the roster who can really check LA in the post outside of DeMarcus Cousins, and maybe James Harden, and I say that without a hint of irony.

San Antonio may play more inside-out against a smaller Rockets team, and that could end up being a solid strategy if Aldridge can get buckets or command a double down low, opening up lanes for other guys. It could also be a train wreck, especially if he has to spend a considerable amount of time guarding outside the paint.

Will Pop stick with bigger, older lineups, or shift toward the youth movement?

After a month of everybody in the organization talking about building on the success of the bubble, the preseason began on a very un-bubble note. DeMar DeRozan played at the 4 surrounded by young guards in Orlando, but against OKC he started at the 2 with Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge in at the forward spots and Jakob Poeltl at center.

Poeltl said that this group was not one that played together much in practice, but he liked the rebounding. The unspoken flip-side of that is weaker, slower perimeter defense, and the Thunder torched the Spurs with 17-31 shooting from deep, almost 55% as a team.

The commitment to the pace and space style was there, but the players couldn't keep up as well with the faster, younger Thunder. It didn't work so great there, and it certainly won't work against a Houston team with almost only guards and wings.

We may see Jakob Poeltl slide to a bench role for the moment, with Aldridge playing his modern position as a stretch 5. If he's going to start Rudy Gay is better suited at the 4, especially against a team like the Rockets.

Rookie Devin Vassell looked poised and ready in his NBA debut, especially with his defense and shooting. He showed shot creation, but he also showed fantastic instincts for the game on both ends as a team player. He played 25 minutes in the opener and started the second half alongside Trey Lyles, who had a rough night.

Luka Šamanić is not with the team due to a case of food poisoning.

Pop said before the game against the Rockets that he probably wouldn't start out with a big lineup, and young players like Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell may get some extended run. Pop said that they'd get an education from James Harden, who he described as one of the craftiest dudes in the league thanks to his skills and his knowledge of the rules.

Pop basically said that these first two games are about trying different things, and the last game in Houston will look a bit more like their starting unit for opening night. It is the preseason, after all.

Spurs will start Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, LaMarcus Aldridge — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 16, 2020

James Harden back for new-look Rockets

James Harden is back in Houston, even though it's become increasingly apparent that he'd rather be elsewhere. After skipping training camp to party in various locations, Harden passed a number of coronavirus tests and will suit up for his first preseason action.

Gone are Russell Westbrook and Robert Covington, in are John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. Wall looks fast and bouncy after almost two years on the mend from an Achilles tear, and Boogie has spaced the floor well. It will be interesting to see how those two play alongside Harden, particularly the off-ball statue in Wall.

Harden was reportedly "unmoved" by Houston trading Westbrook to bring Wall in. He has been described as "uninterested in pursuing a new partnership" with the Rockets, a somewhat comical framing considering he's under contract through at least 2022.

It should be fun to watch Vassell, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker try to guard him, and it might get dicey if it's anybody else., It might just get dicey regardless, because he's well, James Harden.