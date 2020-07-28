x
LIVE BLOG: Spurs trail Pacers 60-59 after first half

The Spurs are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the last of three scrimmages for the Silver & Black before the games count.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich argues for a call against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. The Spurs will try to extend the longest active playoff streak in the four major pro sports without LaMarcus Aldridge and with a decent mathematical chance to sneak into the final postseason spot in the Western Conference. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spurs are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the last of three scrimmages for the Silver & Black before the games count.

The game will be aired and streamed on Fox Sports Southwest, and will start at 3 p.m. central time. Before the game, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the team's development goals with young players, specifically Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray.

RELATED: Coach Popovich speaks on developing Spurs' youth before scrimmage against Pacers

Halftime: Spurs trail 60-59

Rudy Gay leads the Spurs with 14 points at the break, and Keldon Johnson isn't far behind with 9. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray have combined to shoot just 4-16 from the floor, but they've added 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

First Quarter: Spurs trail 32-25

Pre-Game: