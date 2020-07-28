LIVE BLOG: Spurs trail Pacers 60-59 after first half

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spurs are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the last of three scrimmages for the Silver & Black before the games count.
The game will be aired and streamed on Fox Sports Southwest, and will start at 3 p.m. central time. Before the game, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the team's development goals with young players, specifically Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray.
Halftime: Spurs trail 60-59
Rudy Gay leads the Spurs with 14 points at the break, and Keldon Johnson isn't far behind with 9. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray have combined to shoot just 4-16 from the floor, but they've added 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.
First Quarter: Spurs trail 32-25
Pre-Game: