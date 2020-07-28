LIVE BLOG: Spurs trail Pacers 60-59 after first half

The Spurs are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the last of three scrimmages for the Silver & Black before the games count.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Spurs are set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the last of three scrimmages for the Silver & Black before the games count.

The game will be aired and streamed on Fox Sports Southwest, and will start at 3 p.m. central time. Before the game, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the team's development goals with young players, specifically Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray.

Halftime: Spurs trail 60-59

Rudy Gay leads the Spurs with 14 points at the break, and Keldon Johnson isn't far behind with 9. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray have combined to shoot just 4-16 from the floor, but they've added 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Rudy Gay leads the Spurs with 14 at the break, drilling triples.



I didn’t have that on my bingo card.pic.twitter.com/sFfBc392Kn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Derrick White just took a charge off ball and I would die for him — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Lonnie is so good at these little drop off scoops while he’s hurtling toward the rimpic.twitter.com/L3YWkndty8 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Looks like he's alright! — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

“This looks like Timmy Duncan, with athleticism”



Sean plays too much 😭pic.twitter.com/jgJkhXCSHU — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Derrick White with no consciencepic.twitter.com/LFdk3SEr6J — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Keldon’s biggest area for improvement is this shot



He’s been pretty nice with it in Orlandopic.twitter.com/KP4pR5UxnV — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Lonnie, to Keldon, FOR THREEEE pic.twitter.com/jbyALsyRG5 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

First Quarter: Spurs trail 32-25

Quinndary is a springy, aggressive defenderpic.twitter.com/a27JWp92oW — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Quinndary is a solid playmaker



Rudy struggled to hit this all yearpic.twitter.com/d7tuL0xICe — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Q Weatherspoon checks in after missing the last game.



Drops a dime to Rudy, who knocks down the triple. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Keldon and Marco hop in for Derrick and Lonnie.



Keldon catches, drives and kicks to Marco, who misses the 3. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Lonnie catches, attacks, converts through contactpic.twitter.com/Vsmq0f7wBe — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Beautiful team defense from Lonnie, Derrick and Jak



Poeltl putback on the other endpic.twitter.com/4RMsjyrrH6 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Love to see Dejounte attack the rim like this pic.twitter.com/SOO2jBaiZe — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Victor Oladipo tried to eurostep and finish over Derrick White.



He wound up back on the ground with the ball still in his hand. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Derrick White with the swat on Oladipo's Euro. DW is so much fun to watch defensively. — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) July 28, 2020

In the first few minutes we've got a Derrick block, two Jak blocks, and Dejounte attacking the basket — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Pre-Game:

Starters, again:



Dejounte

Derrick

Lonnie

DeMar

Jak — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 28, 2020

Y'all ready, #SpursFamily?



Tune in coming up at 3pm CT on @FOXSportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/yxOBdZtauS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 28, 2020