THIRD QUARTER

Spurs down 83-81

The third quarter was mostly a back and forth affair between the Spurs and Timberwolves. The ball movement and fast pace that we saw from the Spurs in the first quarter when they played so well just haven’t been there since then, and that’s what’s allowed Minnesota to stay in this game.

Thankfully, while the Spurs are still doing a good job of spreading the ball, DeMar DeRozan is having himself a great opener. He’s got 19 points on 7-14 shooting.

Did we mention another new Spurs H-E-B commercial premiered in the third quarter? Check it out. This one’s a tongue twister:

SECOND QUARTER

Here is the problem that the Spurs were going to run into early in the season, finding ways to score and finding a good lineup for both sides of the ball at the end of the bench.

The Timberwolves got things close early in the quarter but the Spurs were able to use their three-point shooting to hold them off. At one point, San Antonio was 5-6 from beyond the arc but they missed their last few opportunities of the half.

Meanwhile, check out this Marco Belinelli trey that got the crowd going:

Also, the second H-E-B commercial premiered during the second quarter. Pretty funny. Check it out:

FIRST QUARTER

Despite the fact that the Spurs are hurting for point guards after all the injuries, they still did a great job of moving the ball around and running, even in halfcourt sets. Any worries about the game slowing down and relying too much on one or two players were put to rest early.

Pau Gasol came in early because Jakob Poeltl picked up a couple of fouls. Aldridge started slow but got things going quickly.

Best part of the first quarter may have been the first new H-E-B commercial, though. It featured Spurs players welcoming DeMar DeRozan to Texas. Check it out:

If the San Antonio Spurs had the most compelling offseason of any NBA team with Kawhi Leonard drama, a major trade, legends retiring and leaving, and then a rash of injuries, the Minnesota Timberwolves gave them a run for their money at the end.

The T-Wolves’ star player, Jimmy Butler, wants a trade, and has been calling out the coaching staff and front office all while dominating his own teammates in practice to send a message.

So this game is weird on so many levels but we’re looking forward to it.

Follow the action here as we provide updates, analysis, and show you the highlights as the Spurs look to start this season with a win on KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

