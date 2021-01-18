The Blazers are without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, so San Antonio is favored in this one.

The Spurs have an afternoon game against the Trailblazers on Martin Luther King Day.

They'll face a Portland team without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, so San Antonio is favored in this one. Before the game, Coach Popovich spoke at length about the legacy of Dr. King.

Game Blog

Second quarter

Dejounte Murray pulled up for a jumper that fell, and Vassell passed out of an open three to give it to Patty in the corner for three points and a six-point lead. Mills then hit another jumper, and a Vassell steal set him up in transition, but he passed back to Vassell who wasn't expecting it.

Second chances continued to be a problem for the Spurs, who gave up an open three to Melo. San Antonio built a 9-point lead, with threes from Johnson and Rudy Gay and a few more open jumpers fir Aldridge, but the Blazers tightened up on defense, forced a few turnovers, and hit a few shots to cut it back down to 1.

DeRozan attacked again, got it out to Devin Vassell, and he splashed his second triple of the game on a stepback. DeRozan pulled up for another jumper, and sustained Spurs defense helped push the lead back to 6.

First quarter

LaMarcus Aldridge played most of his career in Portland, and the first four Spurs plays all ended in pick and pop jumpers for LA. He hit three of the first four from mid-range, then missed a three.

LaMarcus on a mission in Portlandpic.twitter.com/prSkhsyEBI — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 18, 2021

Rodney Hood hit his first three shots of the game though, and Portland jumped out to a 12-8 lead. Keldon Johnson drove and hit a floater, then lost it on his next drive.

Aldridge got another pick and pop look, pump faked, took a dribble, spun Enes Kanter around, and drilled a shot in his face. He was gifted another open shot from his spot, but missed. Everything else was defended by Portland pretty tightly.

San Antonio's team defense did a decent job as well, forcing a few bad shots and turnovers that led to transition opportunities. DeRozan finished a transition break by lobbing it near the rim, where Keldon tipped it in to tie the game at 14.

Patty Mills, another former Blazer, took a handoff from Aldridge and hit a tough three. Damian Lillard answered with the same play the other way. Mills then finished a layup off a cut, and looked like he hit a three and one before it was called back. DeRozan got in close for a bucket though, giving the Spurs a 6-0 run and a 23-20 lead.

Lillard drew a foul on a drive, then smacked into a teammate causing some discomfort. Jakob Poeltl then smacked him in the face on the next drive. Bumps and lumps aside, he hit the free throws.

With Aldridge on the bench, DeRozan took over. He hit a shot in deep off a nice feed from rookie Devin Vassell, then he ran pick and roll and found Vassell in the corner for three. He pulled up for a mid-range and swished it, then grabbed a board and found Poeltl in transition for a dunk.