Spurs training camp at a glance

Starts: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Ends: Friday, Oct 4

First preseason game: vs. Orlando, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center

First regular-season game: vs. New York Knicks, Oct. 23, AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – Five months after bowing out of the playoffs in the first round for the second year in a row, the Spurs remain a team in transition.

There will be no shortage of storylines when the Spurs open their four-day training camp Tuesday at the team's practice facility. At the top of the list will be the return of point guard Dejounte Murray, who missed the entire 2018-19 regular season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in an exhibition game.

Another compelling storyline will be Tim Duncan's first season as an assistant coach. Duncan ended his career as the greatest player in Spurs history after the 2015-16 season, but he never really rode into the sunset. He has been a regular at team practices the past two years, working out on his own or mixing it up with players after workouts.

RELATED: Evolving Spurs looking to break in more new players this season

RELATED: Keldon Johnson prepared for first NBA season

LIVE UPDATES: