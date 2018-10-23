SECOND QUARTER:

Halftime score: Spurs lead 65-60

The hot shooting didn't last from the first 12 minutes and the Lakers started to get going. But any time it felt like the hosts in Los Angeles were going to make a run, the Silver & Black had the response.

Bryn getting it done on both ends 💪 pic.twitter.com/9wVVr5yLB3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 23, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

After one quarter, the Silver & Black held a 40-26 lead and held LeBron scoreless.

The Spurs came out on fire, making 14 of their first 17 shots. That's better than 80 percent, and numbers like that will win a lot of basketball games. DeMar DeRozan opened 5-for-5, quickly reaching double digit points and sharing the ball well, too.

--------------------------------------

Following the suspensions of Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers should be without two starters for Monday's game against the Spurs.

The Lakers swept the three-game season series last year, but both teams look dramatically different than last year. The Spurs swapped Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl. Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are gone, leaving Patty Mills as the longest-tenured Spur.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: LeBron and shorthanded Lakers still seeking first win of season

Meanwhile, the Lakers have new uniforms and they signed this guy named LeBron James. You might have heard of him. James will be asked to do even more this usual for the Lakers, with Rondo suspended for three games and Ingram suspended for four. Rondo is expected to return for Saturday's game, when the Lakers will play the Spurs again.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

A Twitter List by JaviPerezKENS5

© 2018 KENS