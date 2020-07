Over four months after the NBA shut down due to coronavirus, the Spurs are taking the court at Disney to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game back.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over four months after the NBA shut down due to coronavirus, the San Antonio Spurs are taking the court at Disney to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their first game back.

Below are live updates and highlights.

First quarter:

Bryn Forbes just forced a Kyle Korver air ball and then drilled a pull-up jumper off a crossover... and then he threw a bad cross-court pass for a TO

Eubanks first to replace Yak.

Rudy Gay and Keldon Johnson replace DW and Lonnie

Derrick White in the first few minutes of his start has a triple, a layup, and a charge on Giannis.

The Spurs are out of the gate with a 5-4 lead. Derrick White drilled a triple, and the Spurs seem to be employing the "let Giannis shoot" strategy.

Both teams kinda sluggish to start. Not playing too physical, which is to be expected.

Pre-game:

Spurs starting lineup:



Dejounte

DERRICK

LONNIE

DeMar

Spurs starting lineup:

Dejounte
DERRICK
LONNIE
DeMar
Jak