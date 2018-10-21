SECOND QUARTER

Spurs down 59-50

The Spurs offensive picked up a little bit in the second quarter but the defense completely disappeared. The Trail Blazers exploded for 37 second quarter points and they're shooting 53.5 percent from the field including 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Dimes by DeMar. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BCBUb3ThZb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 21, 2018

Pau Gasol's eight points was a big help in not letting Portland run away with it and DeMar DeRozan is up to 16 points on the day. But the Spurs need to pick things up on both sides of the court if they want to get back into this one.

FIRST QUARTER

Spurs tied at 22

The ball movement wasn't there for the Spurs starters the way it was in the opener in a relatively low scoring frame. But the second unit played much better together, especially on defense. To his credit, though, DeMar DeRozan's already got nine points.

Play of the quarter was Davis Bertans, who had this awesome rebound-reverse layup as part of his five points:

Oh, also, we got a new H-E-B commercial, where we see the premiere fo the Spurs Retirement Plane! Check it out:

The moment you've all been waiting for - the @spurs legends are reunited - with a new face, and a sweet new ride. https://t.co/KhQMqcnY5U pic.twitter.com/MlpDrfJB5M — H-E-B (@HEB) October 21, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-0 to start the season and any worries about a slow start with so many new players were put to rest early in the season opener.

The new Big 3 (LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, and DeMar DeRozan) are looking to make it 2-0 as LA returns to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

