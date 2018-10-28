SECOND QUARTER

Spurs down 51-37

The Lakers are shooting better than 60 percent from the field early in the second quarter while the Spurs are shooting 44.8 percent. The easy buckets and points in the paint just haven't been there the way they have for the Lakers as LeBron and JaVale are asserting their dominance underneath on offense.

Spurs fans should be worried as this is exactly how they lost the Pacers game earlier this week.

FIRST QUARTER

Spurs down 36-29

The Spurs went with a really weird starting lineup: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes, Davis Bertans, and Dante Cunningham. They did it for matchup reasons but the matchup the Spurs pounded early was Aldridge on JaVale McGee, who fouled out of their last matchup.

LaMarcus getting us started tonight 💪#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/quTvLALGIo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 28, 2018

LeBron James leads all scorers with nine points, including this nifty bucket after throwing it off the glass to himself. The Spurs actually had a read on it but... it's LeBron.

LeBron digging into his bag of tricks early on tonight.#LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/fDYTiZn8RV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 28, 2018

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Less than a week after an overtime shootout that had the NBA world buzzing, the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers meet again, this time at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs come into this game 2-2 while the Lakers are 2-3, having won both of their games since losing to San Antonio.

Follow along for highlights and analysis throughout the game.

A Twitter List by JaviPerezKENS5

© 2018 KENS