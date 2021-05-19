x
'Our bad': ESPN's NBA Playoffs graphic overlooks Spurs; fans aren't having it

No shade was taken... The underdogs always come out on top.
Credit: ESPN

SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference play-in tournament, you'd hope ESPN would remember them, right? 

Unfortunately, wrong!

Twenty teams have either reached the NBA Playoffs or the NBA's new play-in tournament for the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference. ESPN tweeted a graphic Tuesday morning showcasing players from all of the teams... except the San Antonio Spurs.

A whopping one and a half hours went by before a correction depicting ALL the teams was made.

People took to Twitter to express their feelings of the Spurs being left out.

The Spurs will play in a win-or-go-home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. 

