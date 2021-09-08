Spurs set to take on Minnesota Timberwolves in first game at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Devin Vassell is starting his second NBA season at his first Summer League, and he seems to be loving the green light after leading all scorers in Salt Lake City.

LAS VEGAS — The San Antonio Spurs are ready to compete at NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Monday evening at 6 p.m. CST, the Spurs will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves with a focus on development. In a town that fills gamblers with instant gratification or regret, don't expect to find out right away if the Spurs' decision to bet on 18-year-old Josh Primo will pay off. If he came back to Summer League two years from now, and the mature-but-baby-faced rookie still wouldn't be old enough to sit at a slot machine.

Primo isn't the only youngster in Silver and Black looking to make an impact in an increased role. Fellow rookie Joe Wieskamp hit a blistering 46% of his threes last year for Iowa, but the second-round pick hit just 1-12 from deep in Utah. He's looking to prove that he can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor, and continue to show that he has the speed and athleticism to be more than just a shooter.

Devin Vassell is starting his second NBA season at his first Summer League, and he seems to be loving the green light. He had the highest scoring average out of all the players at Salt Lake City Summer League, putting up 41 total points in two games even though he shot just 1-14 from three. He attempted almost 24 shots per game, and he's excited about this opportunity to build skills as a playmaker and learn how to process different pick and roll defenses in the moment.

"In the beginning they were just dropping, and as you've seen I was just getting to my mid-range," he said after the final game in Utah. "After a while they started blitzing and switching, which is great honestly because there's not gonna be one team in the league that just stays doing one thing. Being able to see that, and being able to adjust to that, and still being aggressive and still being able to make plays... like I said before in the last interview, I've been working a lot on my ball-handling and getting to my spots."

Coach Mitch Johnson is excited for Vassell to compete and to work on becoming a primary option.

"I mean, he took 30 shots tonight," Johnson said after the final game in Utah. "That's a lot of shots; hopefully he makes more than 11 most nights, but that's a skill in itself: learning how to take shots, learning how to miss shots, learning how to shoot through those things, he hit some big ones late, having to guard the best player. Those are the experiences and the reps that these guys are getting that they may not get as much or as often during the regular season, and that's why this experience is so critical in their development."

Tre Jones is another second-year player getting his first shot at Summer League play, and after spending the Salt Lake City games in the concussion protocol, he's ready to go today.