Las Vegas oddsmaker places Spurs the favorites to sign Bulls' LaVine

Should the Spurs chase the Bulls' All-Star?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' offseason is well underway and is inching closer to the 2022 NBA Draft and free agency.

Among possible Spurs' free agent targets could be Bulls' Zach LaVine.

There is much speculation the unrestricted free agent could be on the move and San Antonio is thought of as a potential landing spot considering the cap space the team has to play with at more than $30.5 million.

Add the fact Spurs' Dejounte Murray openly shared on social media that he would like to see his fellow Seattle basketball player in Silver and Black colors, and it is not out of the realm of possibility San Antonio could make a push for the All-Star.

Las Vegas oddsmaker, BetOnline, recently released their early odds on the Spurs chances at signing LaVine and the odds are solid.

According to BetOnline, the Spurs have the best odds LaVine joins the team at 2/1 odds followed by the Blazers and Lakers.

LaVine would certainly address the Spurs' need for more of an offensive player to pair with Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell.

He is still young (27 years old), has seven years of NBA experience, and is one of the better scorers in the league.

He averaged 24.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and shot 47.6-percent in 67 games played for Chicago last season and owns a career 19.8 points per game scoring average.

LaVine is reportedly looking for a max deal (something the Spurs can offer) however there are other reports that the Bulls are confident they will re-sign him.

The Chicago Bulls are very confident that they can re-sign Zach LaVine, per @KCJHoop on @mullyhaugh. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 24, 2022