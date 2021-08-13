Las Vegas oddsmaker has the Spurs among the worst NBA teams next season

There are many factors as to why the Spurs are projected to have a low-win total next season.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs’ 2021-22 regular season has not started but Las Vegas already has San Antonio racking up more losses than wins.

Las Vegas oddsmaker, “The Lines,” released their total win projections for next season and according to them, the Spurs are in line for 28.5 wins.

The team with the worst win projection is Oklahoma City with 23.5 followed by the Magic with 24 wins and Houston with 25.5.

The team with the most projected win-total is Brooklyn at 55.5.

There are many factors as to why the Spurs are projected to have a low-win total next season.

Gone is their best scorer and facilitator - DeMar DeRozan - and the team is marching towards a rebuild. This means many of the young players on the roster will receive a bulk of the responsibilities next season.

Being in that situation and having to rely on young players is an unknown for the Spurs since their dynasty days.

Add in the offseason, moves and the possibility the team isn’t done tinkering with the roster, one can see why this oddsmaker pitted the Spurs near the bottom of the NBA.

What do you say, Spurs fans? Do you agree with Las Vegas’ win total projections for the team?

Let us know at @KENS5 and stay right here for all the latest Spurs news.