Las Vegas Aces set to raise Spurs' Becky Hammon's jersey

SAN ANTONIO — The Las Vegas Aces have announced that the team will raise Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon's No. 25 jersey to the rafters on September 13.
“Becky Hammon played a huge part in the history of our franchise before it moved to Las Vegas,” said Aces President Niki Fargas. “As we’ve continued to celebrate the 25th season of the WNBA, we wanted to officially recognize her retired jersey here at Mandalay Bay. Every one of the players who suited up for this team, in Las Vegas, San Antonio, or Utah, is always going to be a part of our Aces family, and we are looking forward to celebrating her tremendous career in front of our fans next Monday.”
Hammon played eight seasons with the San Antonio Stars before the team moved to Las Vegas. The Stars retired her No. 25 jersey in 2016 and it remained retired when the team moved.
Hammon remains the franchise career leader in assists (1,333), made three-pointers (498), and free throw percentage (92.1%). She ranks second in points (3,474) and scoring average (15.6) and fourth in three-point field goal percentage (38.8%).
In addition, she recently was named a member of the "W25" which honors the greatest 25 WNBA players.
