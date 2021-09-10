Las Vegas Aces set to raise Spurs' Becky Hammon's jersey

“Becky Hammon played a huge part in the history of our franchise before it moved to Las Vegas,” said Aces President Niki Fargas. “As we’ve continued to celebrate the 25th season of the WNBA, we wanted to officially recognize her retired jersey here at Mandalay Bay. Every one of the players who suited up for this team, in Las Vegas, San Antonio, or Utah, is always going to be a part of our Aces family, and we are looking forward to celebrating her tremendous career in front of our fans next Monday.”