The former Spur isn't shutting the door on coaching in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge was a guest on the "Oddball Hoops" show and spoke on why he couldn't see himself becoming a coach now that he is retired.

He pointed to the fact that he could not see himself coaching because of how difficult he was as a player.

Case in point: His time in San Antonio and clashing with Gregg Popovich about late-game minutes.

Specifically, how Pop would not play him in the fourth period when the team was up big on the scoreboard.

However, he isn't completely shutting the door to joining the San Antonio coaching staff and help train rookie Victor Wembanyama

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked Aldridge if he'd be open to returning to San Antonio to join the Spurs as a player development coach.

And he answered in the affirmative: "Yup!"

Adding a multiple NBA All-Star big man to the player development coaching staff like Aldridge can only help Wembanyama and the rest of the young Spurs.

He led the team to four straight playoff appearances (2016-19) and is recognized as one of the best NBA forwards during his playing days.

His signature mid-range shot plus his basketball IQ at the position would do wonders for Wembanyama's NBA learning curve.

In addition, he could help Wembanyama's understanding of how coach Gregg Popovich operates when it comes to player management throughout the rigors of the NBA season.

A lesson he learned after butting heads with Popovich over late-game minutes in blowout games.

"You know that was the right way. To risk injury wouldn't have been smart but I would be so frustrated," he said. "We would kind of butt heads a little bit about wanting to go in for like two more minutes but you know it would never happen."

Said Aldridge: "I understand the big picture now."

It wouldn't be a complete surprise if the Spurs were to extend the invitation to join their coaching staff.