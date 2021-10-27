Lakers 125, Spurs 121: What they said after the game

What a game! Here's what the players and coaches had to say.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-121 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs with LeBron James sidelined. Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, and Westbrook had added 33 points and 10 rebounds. Westbrook scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Dejounte Murray had 21 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his fifth career triple-double, and he missed a jumper in the closing seconds that would have won it for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl added 27 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio.

The Spurs will next play the Mavericks on Oct. 28.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs:

SPURS

Gregg Popovich:

"It’s early in the season. We haven’t gone over a lot of stuff that we will be better at mid-season, so letting them play freely I think is probably the best thing for them right now.”

Lonnie Walker IV:

“It was a good start. I made some good threes, did what I had to do in the third quarter. It’s hard to kind of put things together. Down the stretch, same with Milwaukee at the end of the fourth and going into overtime with [the Lakers], they kind of made shots when they needed to make them. That’s something that we have to also translate as a team."

Dejounte Murray:

“Being smarter on the offensive end, starting with myself. Defensive end, knowing what we’re doing and boxing out."

Devin Vassell:

"Just look back at the film and look at the mistakes. We can take a lot of good things away from this, but just clean up some stuff offensively, defensively."

LAKERS:

Head coach Frank Vogel:

“Every time that he’s [Westbrook] in a Laker uniform with this group with our system, he just gets a chance to get a little more familiar. Obviously, he was terrific, especially down in the stretch."

Malik Monk: