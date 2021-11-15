Lakers 114, Spurs 106: What they said after the game

The Spurs made it interesting down the stretch.

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 on Sunday.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for the Lakers, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 15 points. Los Angeles led by 14 points in the second half, then held on improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain.

Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.

The Spurs will next play the Clippers on Nov. 16.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"It's just the mental and the little things we just got to clear up. Coaches, players being on that same page. Just the little things," Dejounte Murray said.

"I was really happy with their effort. The last two to three minutes, I thought, showed our lack of familiarity with each other in execution there. Too many turnovers," Gregg Popovich said.

"We're still a team in the process of learning each other. The one thing we can do each and every day is being there for each other defensively," Thaddeous Young said.

LAKERS

"I thought all the guys that were out there- Wayne, Malik, Russ, Rondo, Melo even – we’re finding him (Davis) as a dynamic roller. We just didn’t let things stall us out on the unders, the switches and what not. We’re able to get the ball to him on rolls and the post," Frank Vogel said.