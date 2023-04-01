Knicks 117, Spurs 114: What they said after the game

The Spurs are on a three-game losing skid after falling to the Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another road loss versus the New York Knicks, 117-114. The Spurs are now on a three-game losing skid and end the regular-season series with the Knicks at 1-1.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 20 points off the bench. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 16 points in the loss.

The Knicks forced 15 turnovers, including six blocks and seven steals. This is the first time the team accomplished the feat since December 16th, 2021 versus Houston.

The Spurs are now 12-26 on the season and will next face the Detroit Pistons Friday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Knicks.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

“Those fourth-quarter executions are difficult for young players. Sometimes not even realize what might have been drawn. Setting up incorrectly," Popovich said. "Takes them to understand that the physicality of the game, especially at the end of the game, and how difficult it is to get open and how to set yourself up. It seems basic, or something easy, but it's not."

Keldon Johnson

"We had some good minutes from Malaki [Branham], we had good minutes from Romeo [Langford], we had good minutes from everybody. It was a team effort tonight," Johnson said. "We had chances to win and we didn't necessarily execute like we wanted down the stretch, but we learn from that."

Richardson

"We always want to win. I don't really like talking about individual performances in a loss. I wish we could have done a little more, but I'm proud of how the guys played," said Richardson. "I think we had a short little lull early in the game but I think after that we had a good battle."

KNICKS

Tom Thibodeau

"They do a good job of getting guys with different groups, so I know they are hard to guard. They move well without the ball, they play unselfishly. Their big guys are great with screens and dribble handoffs," Thibodeau said.

