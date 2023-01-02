Kings 119, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing skid is now at seven-straight games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Sacramento Kings, 119-109, at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is now on a seven-game losing skid.

Malakai Branham had 22 points and five assists, both career-highs, to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Josh Richardson recorded 19 points in the loss.

Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan exited the game in the first half with injuries.

The Spurs are now 14-38 on the season, and will next face the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They stick with it. They play hard every game," Popovich said. "I have always been pleased with their effort. On the fourth, we had a couple of turnovers that turned into threes for them [Kings]. A couple of ill-advised fouls. That was four free throws but for us tonight we can't afford to give up 23 points on turnovers."

Branham

"I wish we would have gotten the win too but just keep building off of this. That's the main goal," Branham said about his scoring night. "I was the next guy up and I was doing whatever I can. You gotta have that mentality. Two starters went out."

Richardson

"We still compete. The guys don't give up. It's hard to fault them [young Spurs] for a lot because they don't really know a lot, so that's where we try to teach them a little bit," Richardson said. "Hopefully, it's starting to go through a little better but they're competitive."

KINGS

Mike Brown