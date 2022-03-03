Kings 115, Spurs 112: What they said after the game

San Antonio is now on a three-game losing streak.

SANANTONIO, Texas — Despite a late-game rally to erase a 19-point deficit, the Spurs returned home following their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip and lost to the Kings, 115-112. San Antonio is now on a three-game losing streak.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 30 points. Dejounte Murray had 29 points. Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and six rebounds.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 27 points. Sacramento went to the free-throw line 32 times while San Antonio made 16 visits to the charity stripe.

The Spurs move to 24-39 and will next play the Hornets in Charlotte on March 5.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"It's got to be a matter of mindset. I'm not questioning anybody's will to win. We all want to win. We all want to play hard. It's more a matter of being focused, I guess," Poeltl said.

"We weren't mentally ready to go and we can't play soft for half the game. That's the bottom line. There's really nothing else to say," Gregg Popovich said.