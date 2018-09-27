The Silver and Black return to KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs, with 12 games scheduled to air throughout the season.

The Spurs slate on KENS 5 features numerous marquee games, including early-season match-ups with their I-10 rival, the Houston Rockets, a New Year's Eve visit from the Boston Celtics, a February showdown with the Golden State Warriors and a late-season meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The season tips off on KENS 5 when the Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. KENS 5 also will feature exclusive Spurs content on our newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran sportscaster Joe Reinagel.

PHOTOS: Spurs media day 2018
01 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
02 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
03 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
04 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
05 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
06 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
07 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
08 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
09 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
10 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
11 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
12 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
13 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
14 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
15 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
16 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
17 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
18 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
19 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
20 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
21 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
22 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
23 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
24 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
25 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
26 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
27 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
28 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
29 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
30 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
31 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
32 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
33 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
34 / 34
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com

The team announced their full 2018-19 broadcast schedule Thursday morning, which includes 76 games airing locally in high definition.

In addition to the 12 games on KENS 5, FOX Sports Southwest will air 60 games this season and KMYS-TV (CW35) will carry the action for four games. Six regular-season games for the Silver and Black will be carried exclusively on national TV.

You can view the full broadcast schedule at Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar, and receive updates all season long so they never miss a moment of Spurs action. Interested fans can visit Spurs.com/Schedule and click “Add to Calendar” at the top of the page.”

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 16th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 18th season as the lead analyst. Dan Weiss will make his debut as the primary studio host and will be joined in the studio by Matt Bonner. Ric Renner joins the crew for Spurs road games on FSSW.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Here's the full KENS 5 TV schedule:

  • Oct. 17 @ 7:30 p.m. - Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Oct. 27 @ 7:30 p.m. - Los Angeles Lakers
  • Nov. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. - Houston Rockets
  • Nov. 30 @ 7 p.m. - Houston Rockets
  • Dec. 15 @ 7:30 p.m. - Chicago Bulls
  • Dec. 22 @ 7 p.m. - at Houston Rockets
  • Dec. 31 @ 6 p.m. - Boston Celtics
  • Jan. 23 @ 7 p.m. - at Philadelphia 76ers
  • Feb. 6 @ 9:30 p.m. - at Golden State Warriors
  • March 2 @ 7:30 p.m. - Oklahoma City Thunder
  • March 15 @ 7:30 p.m. - New York Knicks
  • April 10 @ 7 p.m. - Dallas Mavericks

(Dates and times subject to change)

PHOTOS: Manu Ginobili officially announces retirement
01 / 15
02 / 15
03 / 15
04 / 15
05 / 15
06 / 15
07 / 15
08 / 15
09 / 15
10 / 15
11 / 15
12 / 15
13 / 15
14 / 15
15 / 15
© 2018 KENS