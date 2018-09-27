The Silver and Black return to KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs, with 12 games scheduled to air throughout the season.

The Spurs slate on KENS 5 features numerous marquee games, including early-season match-ups with their I-10 rival, the Houston Rockets, a New Year's Eve visit from the Boston Celtics, a February showdown with the Golden State Warriors and a late-season meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The season tips off on KENS 5 when the Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. KENS 5 also will feature exclusive Spurs content on our newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran sportscaster Joe Reinagel.

PHOTOS: Spurs media day 2018

The team announced their full 2018-19 broadcast schedule Thursday morning, which includes 76 games airing locally in high definition.

In addition to the 12 games on KENS 5, FOX Sports Southwest will air 60 games this season and KMYS-TV (CW35) will carry the action for four games. Six regular-season games for the Silver and Black will be carried exclusively on national TV.

You can view the full broadcast schedule at Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar, and receive updates all season long so they never miss a moment of Spurs action. Interested fans can visit Spurs.com/Schedule and click “Add to Calendar” at the top of the page.”

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 16th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 18th season as the lead analyst. Dan Weiss will make his debut as the primary studio host and will be joined in the studio by Matt Bonner. Ric Renner joins the crew for Spurs road games on FSSW.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Here's the full KENS 5 TV schedule:

Oct. 17 @ 7:30 p.m. - Minnesota Timberwolves

Oct. 27 @ 7:30 p.m. - Los Angeles Lakers

Nov. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. - Houston Rockets

Nov. 30 @ 7 p.m. - Houston Rockets

Dec. 15 @ 7:30 p.m. - Chicago Bulls

Dec. 22 @ 7 p.m. - at Houston Rockets

Dec. 31 @ 6 p.m. - Boston Celtics

Jan. 23 @ 7 p.m. - at Philadelphia 76ers

Feb. 6 @ 9:30 p.m. - at Golden State Warriors

March 2 @ 7:30 p.m. - Oklahoma City Thunder

March 15 @ 7:30 p.m. - New York Knicks

April 10 @ 7 p.m. - Dallas Mavericks

(Dates and times subject to change)

PHOTOS: Manu Ginobili officially announces retirement

© 2018 KENS