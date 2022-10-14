Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo show the different ways they'll score for the Spurs

Johnson is mastering the dribble handoff, and the 19-year-old Primo is showing more playmaking ability than he ever did in college.

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo will be relied upon heavily to create offense for the Spurs this season.

Both missed part of the preseason, but when they got on the floor they showcased the different ways they can score the basketball. They're young players with similar size, but they have distinct playstyles and different actions that set them up for success.

A good coach understands the strengths and weaknesses of their players, but more than that, they use that knowledge to put those players in positions to succeed. If the preseason action is any indication, Gregg Popovich has a pretty good idea of how to get the most out of these youngsters and give them quality opportunities to score and create.

Johnson averaged 17 points per game last season, hitting 40% from three on over 5 attempts per game. The NBA's play tracking data shows that he attempted over 90% of those threes without dribbling, and an even higher percentage of his attempts came when he was open or wide open.

Open catch-and-shoot looks are the easiest threes in the game, and it's no surprise that Johnson is more comfortable and effective with that type of shot. Any time he can set his feet and let one fly without a defender in his face, that's a good possession for the Spurs' offense.

So how does Pop plan to generate those chances? The simplest and most reliable way will be one of the oldest actions in any basketball playbook: the dribble handoff.

Beautiful in its simplicity, the DHO requires just two players and can be used to create a number of different advantages. The player with the ball, usually a big man, makes a short pass or literally hands the ball off to a perimeter player on the move while setting a screen for them.

It functions in much the same way as a pick and roll but with one clear advantage: it allows the ballhandler to catch the ball and make a decision out of triple threat. They can jab step, pump fake, pass, shoot, or drive, and that's more options than you'd have if you were actively dribbling the ball. It also slows things down for the player with the ball, allowing them more control and time as they decide what to do with it.

For Keldon, the read will often be very simple. If the defender goes under the screen, he's got an open catch-and-shoot three that he should launch every time. If the defender fights over, then he'll be in position to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket.

Keldon Johnson is going to do a lot of his damage out of dribble handoffs.



It’s a simple action that creates open threes and layups, but it also allows Keldon to explore his playmaking ability.



Volume up 🔊

This is a set action that can be run at almost any time. It will give Johnson his ideal shot a lot of the time, and when it doesn't it will give him a versatile foundation to explore his ability to make plays off the bounce for himself and others.

In his lone college season, Primo was used mainly as a catch-and-shoot threat in the offense. He was comfortable in the role, but the ambidextrous teenager has said that he's more comfortable off the dribble than people may think. The Spurs certainly agree on that upside, otherwise they wouldn't have used the 11th pick on him.

Primo came off the bench in both preseason contests he played in, acting as the point guard for the second unit. San Antonio seems keen on developing the youngster as a primary playmaker, and the Manu role might just be the best place to start him out in his second season in the league.

It's possible that in one preseason game against Oklahoma City, Primo showed more skill off the dribble than he did in his entire career at Alabama. Lu Dort is a fantastic perimeter defender for the Thunder, and the 19-year-old wasn't at all afraid to take him off the bounce.

The 19-year-old displayed a tight handle with crisp moves, which is extra dangerous at 6'7". His muscles are twitchy, his crossovers are quick and varied, and it looks like he has the ball on a string. He moves his shoulders, hips and feet in a way that keeps the defense off balance and gives him opportunities to attack.

More importantly, he makes those moves deliberately with a high-level understanding of how to attack whatever defense he's presented with. Every time he dribbles, the wheels are turning as he processes the situation and quickly decides what his next move should be.

Can Josh Primo be the Spurs’ point guard of the future?



The 19-year-old showed off a tight, advanced handle against OKC.



His moves are quick, but his decision making might be quicker.



Sound up 🔊